Advice for first time homebuyers

VW independent staff/submitted information

Habitat For Humanity of Van Wert County is having a financial education program geared toward first time homebuyers at 7 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Grace Bible Church on Airport Avenue in Van Wert.

Habitat will have representatives from Flagstar Bank to talk about what is needed for a down payment and various programs that can help save for a down payment. In addition, Northwest Ohio Community Action Corporation will have someone who will talk about their matched savings program in which they match savings toward housing. Bob Gamble will talk about the role of the realtor and there will be representatives from Habitat to talk about their process in selecting a partner family.