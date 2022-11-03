DAV officers coming to local VFW

VW independent staff

Disabled American Veterans National Service Officers are coming to Van Wert to provide a benefits presentation and subsequent one-on-one claims work.

There are many veterans who are unsure of the benefits that they earned through their service to their country, and this free event is an opportunity for them to gain a better understanding.

DAV National Service Officers will be at Van Wert VFW Post 5803, 111 N. Shannon St. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, to provide an informational presentation and personal assistance in the submission of VA claims. Donuts, snacks, and a light lunch will be provided.