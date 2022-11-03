Pigskin Pick’Em: regional quarterfinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

First round OHSAA football playoff games are complete and as predicted, many of them weren’t so close. Oh sure, there were a few upsets sprinkled in, including a pair locally with both Delphos teams, but for the most part, the favored teams came out on top, especially the upper tier seeds. Games should be more competitive this week, which would be the opening round under the previous format of eight teams per region.

Last week I managed to go 18-2, with the only misses being the Defiance teams – the Bulldogs and Rams. My overall season record now stands at 194-47, or 80.4 percent. 14 area regional quarterfinal games are on this week’s slate.

Games of the Week

Division VII Region 26

Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at Antwerp (11-0)

After a 1-3 start, Delphos Jefferson has won six of seven games, including four straight entering Friday’s game in Antwerp. It’s a great time of year to be hot and doing all the little things right. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, I think the ride comes to an end against the Archers. Antwerp has a lot of weapons and is tough to slow down, much less stop.

The pick: Antwerp

Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at Lima Central Catholic (7-4)

In his infinite wisdom, WERT’s Scott Alan says “MAC schools only lose to other MAC schools.” He really may have a point. If you go strictly by seeds, this would be an upset because Lima Central Catholic is the No. 4 seed and the Blue Jays are the No. 12 seed. This actually should be a good game since Delphos St. John’s is on a bit of a roll right now. After some thought and words of wisdom, I’m going with the underdog.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Division VI Region 22

Columbus Grove (9-2) at Northwestern (9-2)

There are some very intriguing matchups this week and this one ranks right up there with them. I’ve gone back and forth a little bit on this one. Columbus Grove is on a roll and the offense has come to life. In their last six games, the Bulldogs have averaged nearly 42 points a game. Then again, I’m a little hesitant to pick against the Huskies at home. I know I have to make a decision, but I’ll say the winner gets it by a touchdown margin.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Division IV Region 14

St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at West Holmes (11-0)

This may not be a popular opinion but many of the so-called experts think West Holmes is the favorite to win the Division IV state title and should be ranked No. 1 This is a team that plays “up” in the Ohio Cardinal Conference. What I mean is the rest of the OCC is made up of Division II and III schools, yet the Knights hold their own and more. As much as I want so see the Roughriders win, I believe West Holmes will await the Van Wert/Perkins winner.

The pick: West Holmes

Van Wert (10-1) at Perkins (10-1)

This should be a very fun game from a fan standpoint. There should be a lot of points on the scoreboard. I’ll be absolutely shocked if it’s a 14-7 final. Earlier in the week I had some very strong concerns about this game but as the days have gone by I have a better feeling for the Cougars. Don’t get me wrong, they’ll have to play their best game of the year but I like their chances to gas up the buses for next week’s regional semifinals.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

Division III Region 10

Defiance at Mansfield Sr: Mansfield Sr.

Division III Region 12

Bellbrook at Wapakoneta: Bellbrook

Division V Region 18

Huron at Coldwater: Coldwater

Tinora at Elmwood: Elmwood

Division VI Region 24

West Liberty Salem at Marion Local: Marion Local

Twin Valley South at Versailles: Versailles

Paint Valley at Allen East: Allen East

Division VII Region 28

New Bremen at Riverside: New Bremen

Minster at Mechanicsburg: Minster