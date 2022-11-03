VWCF to match upcoming Giving Tuesday donations

The Van Wert County Foundation is ready to play a major role in Giving Tuesday. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on November 29, and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to give back.

The Van Wert County Foundation makes it possible for #GivingTuesday to make an impact locally. Since 2018, the Van Wert County Foundation has taken action by facilitating donations and matching up to $10,000 per charitable organization endowment fund participating in #GivingTuesday.

The effort has been a massive Van Wert County success with a total endowed amount of $580,445.77 (including VWCF matching funds). This is the reflection of a vibrant and well-resourced community.

On #GivingTuesday individuals and businesses will have the opportunity to donate to one or multiple VWCF held charitable organization endowment funds and double their gift with a match from the foundation.

A charitable organization endowment fund is established by participating charitable organizations to provide sustained operational support. The original gifted amount (principal) is permanently preserved. Income generated from gifts will benefit the named charitable organizations forever.

Giving to one of the following funds on #GivingTuesday 2022 will receive a 100 percent match up to $10,000 by the VWCF:

● Crestview Heritage Board Endowment Fund (Crestview Bible School)

● Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club

● Lifewise Academy Endowment Fund



● Friends of 4-H Fund

● NPAC Permanent Endowment Fund (Van Wert Live)

● PLC Health Clinic Endowment Fund

● Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

● Van Wert County Council on Aging Endowment Fund

● Van Wert County Fairgrounds Endowment Fund

● Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

● Van Wert County Humane Society Endowment Fund

● Wassenberg Art Association Fund

● Wee Care Learning Center Trust

#GivingTuesday donations can be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give, or by check or cash delivered to the Van Wert County Foundation,138 E. Main St., Van Wert on Tuesday, November 29. Donations can be named in honor of a loved one, or anonymous. Office hours for in-person donations are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on #GivingTuesday only.

For questions, please call 419-238-1743.