VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/2/2022

Tuesday November 2, 2022

12:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Ridge Township.

12:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Cal M Himelick, 34, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:01 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Auglaize County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine. Lutz Trautzsch, 63, of Sidney, was taken into custody and transported to Auglaize County Authorities.

9:32 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash involving one car in the 7000 block of Lincoln Highway in Union Township. Arnez Riley of Convoy told deputies he reached back to give his child their pacifier and when he looked back up, a car was drifting in his lane. He moved out of the way and the ditch pulled him off the road. No one was transported to the hospital.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Delphos to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. John Edward Duer, 29, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog on private property.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on a complaint of hunters trespassing on private property.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township on a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.

11:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.