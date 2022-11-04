Chamber to salute small businesses
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 17th annual Salute to Small Business awards bruncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday December 1, at Willow Bend Country Club.
Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of:
Small Business of the Year
Charitable Non-Profit
Emerging Business of the Year
Downtown Champion
Women in Business
Palate Pleaser
The “Woo”
Community Youth Champion
Community Collaborator
Tickets are limited and may be purchased by clicking this link.
Chamber officials thanked the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses.
Premier Sponsors
Shultz Huber & Associates
Citizens National Bank
Community Influencer Level
Central Insurance
Danfoss Corporation
Alliance Automation
Lightsource BP
Tenneco, Inc.
Van Wert Health
Community Collaborator Level
Eastside Sales & Service
TSC-Telecommunications Service and Community
Vantage Career Center
Van Wert Manor
POSTED: 11/04/22 at 3:39 am. FILED UNDER: News