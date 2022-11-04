Chamber to salute small businesses

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 17th annual Salute to Small Business awards bruncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday December 1, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of:

Small Business of the Year

Charitable Non-Profit

Emerging Business of the Year

Downtown Champion

Women in Business

Palate Pleaser

The “Woo”

Community Youth Champion

Community Collaborator

Tickets are limited and may be purchased by clicking this link.

Chamber officials thanked the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses.

Premier Sponsors

Shultz Huber & Associates

Citizens National Bank

Community Influencer Level

Central Insurance

Danfoss Corporation

Alliance Automation

Lightsource BP

Tenneco, Inc.

Van Wert Health

Community Collaborator Level

Eastside Sales & Service

TSC-Telecommunications Service and Community

Vantage Career Center

Van Wert Manor