Crestview knocks off No. 4 Tiffin Calvert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ELIDA — In sports, especially at tournament time, it’s not how you start but how you play later in the season. It may sound cliche but it’s true, especially for the Crestview Knights.

Playing a grueling early schedule, Crestview opened the 2022 volleyball season with a 2-7 record. Since then, the No. 16 Knights have gone 17-2 and have earned Northwest Conference, sectional and district championships. Now, the team is one win away from adding a regional title and a spot at next week’s OHSAA tournament, after defeating No. 4 Tiffin Calvert, a perennial power, in a five set thriller, 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12 in the Division IV regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday.

“We appreciate all the fan support as it made such a great tourney atmosphere,” head coach Tammy Gregory said. “These girls continue to give everything they have and truly believe in one another. The Lady Knights are so excited to have the opportunity to play for a regional championship.”

Crestview’s Laci McCoy logs one of her 17 kills during Thursday night’s Division IV regional semifinal match against Tiffin Calvert. Photo courtesy of Richard Parrish

Cali Gregory had quite a night for Crestview, finishing with 40 assists, 22 digs, seven kills and six blocks, while going 12-12 from the service line. She also reached the 2,000 milestone for assists and became the school’s all-time season and career assist leader.

“This is all due to the great passers she has had the opportunity to play with, along with the many talented hitters she has been able to set,” the coach said.

Laci McCoy finished with 17 kills in the win, while Myia Etzler and Adelyn Figley had 13 and 12. Figley also had 27 digs and Ellie Kline was right behind with 26. Nevaeh Ross was 21-22 serving with a pair of aces while McCoy was 12-13 with an ace. Etzler and Haley McCoy each had five blocks.

Crestview (19-7) will face Hicksville (22-4) in the Division IV regional finals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elida Fieldhouse. The winner will advance to the state tournament at Wright State University and will face No. 7 Fort Loramie or No. 1 New Bremen in the state semifinals at 12 p.m. Thursday, November 10.