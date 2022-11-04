NPAC announces March, 2023 show

Van Wert Live along with presenting sponsor Strategence Capital LLC and the Tim Stoller Family, are pleased to present Newsboys “Let The Music Speak Tour” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

This energy-packed, national spring tour that features the storied spinning drummer, is a sought-after performance by venues across the country. Van Wert Live is honored to be listed among the major stops made possible by sponsor support including Supporting Sponsor, Putman Law Offices, and the Shaun Putman Family.

The Newsboys “Let the Music Speak” tour will be at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center March 4. Photo submitted

Newsboys are one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million albums across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades, including one RIAA Platinum certification and eight gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American music award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

With signature songs like “We Believe”, “Born Again” and the unstoppable megahit “God’s Not Dead” – which birthed a film franchise of the same name – Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead. For over three decades, the band has toured extensively throughout the world to present their unparalleled high-energy shows, from their formation in Australia to their current residence in the United States, and everywhere in between.

Newsboys tickets from $39-124.99 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, November 18. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert.