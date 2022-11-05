Denny Joe Morefield

Denny Joe Morefield, 69, of Van Wert passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Defiance CHP.

He was born June 19, 1953, in Van Wert, a son of Joseph and Peggy (Lamb) Morefield. His father is deceased and his mother survives. Denny and Judy Densmore were married on February 10, 1973, after 19 days of courtship. His wife survives in Van Wert.

They raised four beautiful daughters: Amy (Jason) Baker of Decatur, Indiana, Melanie (Stephen) McGlamery of Orrville, Stephanie Morefield of Oregon, and Emily (Daniel Walsh) Morefield of Van Wert.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Jared Baker, Kylee Baker, Eden Stripe, Jayden McGlamery, and Monica Walsh; a sister, Debbie Klausing of Van Wert; a brother Jeff (Tara) Morefield of Van Wert, and a sister, Joanna (Rocky) Elrod of Calhoun, Georgia.

He attended Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert. In his lifetime he worked for the former Gunsett Co., the former Continetal Can Co., Teleflex and Sims Cabs. He enjoyed COA activities and cruising.

There will be no services or visitation.

Preferred memorials: to the family to help defray final expenses.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.