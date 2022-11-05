Thomas J. Gallagher

Thomas J. Gallagher, 82, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after courageously battling cancer.

He was born on May 3, 1940, in the small town of Toronto, Ohio.

Tom was the beloved husband and best friend of his one and only love of 58 years, Lynda Lally Gallagher, who survives. He was a devoted father of Karen (Brad) Caven and Lee Ann (Jeff) Pratt.

Tom was the son of the late John and Ann (Shimmel) Gallagher.

He was a proud grandfather of Gwen, Shawn, Tyler, Colin and Jon Caven and Ryan, Connor, and Aidan Pratt, and special great-grandson Nolan Pratt.

Tom served in the U.S. Army in the infantry and was proud to attend jump school and become a Paratrooper. He returned to the Ohio Valley and attended the College of Steubenville and later earned his bachelor’s degree.

Tom was avid gardener, bird, squirrel and neighborhood watchman, nut bread roller expert, and beach lover. He could be seen and heard cheering on the Cougars and the Irish any weekend.

He was a member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church where he was actively involved over the years.

Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with a rosary service offered at 7:45 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s by Father Chris Bohnsack at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.