Dan Irvin Butler

Dan Irvin Butler, age 74, of rural Rockford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Tranquility of Rockford.

He was born November 19, 1947, in Celina, to Charles “Irvin” and Marilyn (Morgan) Butler, who both preceded him in death.

Dan is survived by two sisters and a brother, Jane Barber of Van Wert, Joan (Steve) Ditmer of Jacksboro, Tennessee, and Dennis (Rose) Butler of Rockford; nine nieces and nephews, and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A 1966 graduate of Mendon-Union High School, Dan was a member of Rockford Eagles Lodge 1292, and at one time had been named its honorary President. He enjoyed socializing at area restaurants and coffee shops. One of Dan’s favorite interests was horses.

Calling hours will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday, November 7, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will take place at Tomlinson Cemetery in Union Township.

Preferred memorials: St. Rita’s Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Butler family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.