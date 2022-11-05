Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 12

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school football regional quarterfinal games played on Friday, November 4.

Division III Region 10

Mansfield Sr. 16 Defiance 0

Division III Region 12

Wapakoneta 29 Bellbrook 0

Division IV Region 14

Van Wert 29 Perkins 22

Division V Region 18

Coldwater 14 Huron 3

Elmwood 34 Tinora 15

Division VI Region 22

Columbus Grove 34 Northwestern 22

Division VI Region 24

Allen East 49 Paint Valley 0

Marion Local 56 West Liberty-Salem 0

Versailles 58 Twin Valley South 7

Division VII Region 26

Antwerp 35 Delphos Jefferson 34

Lima Central Catholic 48 Delphos St. John’s 14

Division VII Region 28

Minster 45 Mechanicsburg 21

New Bremen 39 Riverside 8