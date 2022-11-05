Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 12
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school football regional quarterfinal games played on Friday, November 4.
Division III Region 10
Mansfield Sr. 16 Defiance 0
Division III Region 12
Wapakoneta 29 Bellbrook 0
Division IV Region 14
Van Wert 29 Perkins 22
Division V Region 18
Coldwater 14 Huron 3
Elmwood 34 Tinora 15
Division VI Region 22
Columbus Grove 34 Northwestern 22
Division VI Region 24
Allen East 49 Paint Valley 0
Marion Local 56 West Liberty-Salem 0
Versailles 58 Twin Valley South 7
Division VII Region 26
Antwerp 35 Delphos Jefferson 34
Lima Central Catholic 48 Delphos St. John’s 14
Division VII Region 28
Minster 45 Mechanicsburg 21
New Bremen 39 Riverside 8
