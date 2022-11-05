Name-a-Snowplow contest underway

BEREA – The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest is underway.

Here are the contest rules:

The name submission period is underway and goes through November 20.

Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from November 21 to December 2.

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners.

The eight winners will be announced on December 9.

Each winner will receive a $100 gift card.

To enter the contest, visit www.ohioturnpike.org.

“When the snowplow trucks are in action, motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing the trucks and allow extra space for the drivers to clear the road,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission in Berea. “Don’t crowd the plow. The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow truck.”

Eight unique names will be assigned to eight snowplow trucks in service at maintenance buildings located in Pioneer, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Richfield, Windham, and Canfield along the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike.

Here’s the list of last year’s winners ranked in order by votes: Snow Force One, Darth Blader, Plowy McPlowface, Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, O-H Snow U Didn’t, Sir Plows-A-Lot, and Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good!