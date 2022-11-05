PPEC seeking donations for non-profit Clothes for Joes

VW independent staff/submitted information

PPEC employees pose in front of the renovated Clothes for Joes storefront. Photo submitted

PAULDING — During the first few weeks of October, Putnam Paulding Electric Cooperative dispatcher Amy Waters led the co-op’s yearly service project with several employees to help Clothes for Joes, a non-profit in Fort Wayne that serves veterans in northeast Indiana and northweset Ohio with clothing and hygiene items.

PPEC employees performed upgrades to their new building (opened September 10 at 2022 Calhoun St in Fort Wayne), including re-doing their awning on the front by putting up new plywood and finishing it with galvanized metal. Other projects included:

Setting up shelving in the store

Designing and hanging a new banner for the front of their building

Hanging military plaques inside

Donating $400+ in internal employee cash donations

Donating toiletries, clothing, and hygiene items from an internal employee drive

Sorting clothing

Pulling weeds along the sidewalk

To continue the project, PPEC will be hosting a Veterans Day donation drive at the office at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding from 12-6 p.m. Friday, November 11. Members and the general community are encouraged to bring the following most-needed items:

Hats and size large gloves

Any coats, hoodies, jeans, and sweatpants (gently used acceptable)

Full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, liquid body wash, or lotion

Deodorant (solid or gel, both men’s and women’s)

New Men’s boxers or briefs (any size)/Woman’s underwear and socks

Toothpaste, denture cream/Fixodent

Foot powder

Diabetic socks

PPEC has a long history of supporting veteran organizations, including Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, and that is continuing with Amy’s leadership RELITE service project this year.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.