PPEC seeking donations for non-profit Clothes for Joes
VW independent staff/submitted information
PAULDING — During the first few weeks of October, Putnam Paulding Electric Cooperative dispatcher Amy Waters led the co-op’s yearly service project with several employees to help Clothes for Joes, a non-profit in Fort Wayne that serves veterans in northeast Indiana and northweset Ohio with clothing and hygiene items.
PPEC employees performed upgrades to their new building (opened September 10 at 2022 Calhoun St in Fort Wayne), including re-doing their awning on the front by putting up new plywood and finishing it with galvanized metal. Other projects included:
- Setting up shelving in the store
- Designing and hanging a new banner for the front of their building
- Hanging military plaques inside
- Donating $400+ in internal employee cash donations
- Donating toiletries, clothing, and hygiene items from an internal employee drive
- Sorting clothing
- Pulling weeds along the sidewalk
To continue the project, PPEC will be hosting a Veterans Day donation drive at the office at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding from 12-6 p.m. Friday, November 11. Members and the general community are encouraged to bring the following most-needed items:
- Hats and size large gloves
- Any coats, hoodies, jeans, and sweatpants (gently used acceptable)
- Full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, liquid body wash, or lotion
- Deodorant (solid or gel, both men’s and women’s)
- New Men’s boxers or briefs (any size)/Woman’s underwear and socks
- Toothpaste, denture cream/Fixodent
- Foot powder
- Diabetic socks
PPEC has a long history of supporting veteran organizations, including Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, and that is continuing with Amy’s leadership RELITE service project this year.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
