TTW donation…

Students in the Transition to Work program at Vantage Career Center made a $200 donation to the Paulding County United Way through their September fundraising efforts. The fundraiser includes making breakfast and specialty beverages for Vantage staff, as well as selling hand-made items from their TTW Store. Instructor Susan Farr said students have a goal of donating time or money each month. Pictured from left to right: Chloe Royster (Jefferson), Cadence Baker (Wayne Trace), Lora Lyons, Paulding United Way Director, Victoria Weaver (Continental), Emily Stiffler (Van Wert), and Skylar Bolenbaugh (Van Wert). Back: Dakota Sloan (Jefferson), Trenton McClain (Wayne Trace), Jordan Rawlins (Van Wert), and Alexander Sherer (Lincolnview). Photo submitted