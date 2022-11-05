Wessell saves the day, VW Cougars win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SANDUSKY — With 19 seconds left in the game, things didn’t look good for Van Wert.

Trailing 23-22, No. 4 Perkins lined up for a 32-yard game winning field goal attempt by Jon Normington-Slay, who had connected on seven field goals during the season and was a first team all-SBC soccer player. As it turned out, the field goal try went nowhere, as Van Wert’s Luke Wessell burst through untouched and blocked the kick. From there, Brylen Parker picked up the ball and raced toward the end zone but made sure no time was left on the clock when he stepped over the goal line, giving the No. 6 Cougars a stunning 29-22 Division IV regional quarterfinal win.

Conner Campbell (3) wins the battle for the ball in the end zone during Friday’s playoff game against Perkins. Photos courtesy of Wyatt Gilbert

“I actually wasn’t supposed to be there – that’s not my position,” a smiling Wessell said. “I told the coaches I’m a senior and this is our last go-around and asked for a chance to block it. I was in the middle, and on my outside was Reese Krugh and my inside was Brylen Parker – they told me what gap to fill and I did my job.”

“During the time out when they were setting up for the field goal there was never any doubt in our guys’ eyes,” head coach Keith Recker. “We had it set up how we wanted and they had a true belief in themselves and each other and that was really awesome to see.”

Prior to the blocked field goal, the Cougars (11-1) had taken a 23-22 lead on Aidan Pratt’s two yard touchdown run and ensuing two point conversion with 3:58 left. Pratt completed 5-of-5 passes for 77 yards on the drive, including a 27-yard completion to Nate Phillips one play before his scoring run. Van Wert lined up for the extra point and possible tie but pulled the kicking team off after Perkins was flagged for being offside.

“Our offensive staff wanted to go for two right away but as soon as it went to a yard and a half we had to be able to get that and our guys were excited that we were going for it,” Recker said. “When you put it in Aidan’s hands, good things will happen.”

Pratt, who was under pressure much of the night, completed 19-of-26 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Six of his completions went to Maddix Crutchfield for 69 yards and a score, while Nate Phillips caught four passes for 91 yards. Conner Campbell added a pair of receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

“He had to earn everything he got,” Recker said of Pratt. “Our offensive line had to continue to make adjustments and I loved the way we communicated, talked and tried to adjust. Perkins is a heck of a team, especially their defensive line which gave us a ton of trouble.”

Aidan Pratt (15) makes a play with his legs.

Van Wert was held to zero net yards rushing and the Pirates outgained the Cougars 432-253. However, Perkins (10-2) was penalized nine times for 85 yards.

The first touchdown came on the game’s opening drive, when Pratt connected with a wide open Crutchfield from 49 yards out just 47 seconds into the game. The two teams then exchanged possessions before Pratt tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Campbell, who wrestled the ball from a defender in the end zone. The extra point attempt by Damon McCracken was blocked but the Cougars still had a 13-0 lead with 4:57 remaining in the first quarter.

The Pirates cracked the scoreboard with a safety with just under two minutes to go in the opening period. Pratt was hit on a pass attempt in the end zone and fumbled the ball, but the Cougars fell on it for the safety.

Perkins was unable to move the ball after the safety kick and Van Wert advanced the ball inside the Pirate one yard line but was turned away on downs. Perkins caught a break on the first play of the ensuing drive when Lesch was tackled in the end zone, but the officials didn’t award the Cougars a safety. After that, the Pirates drove the length of the field and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lesch to Braylen Collier, but the two point conversion failed, leaving it 13-8 with 2:31 left until halftime.

After receiving the second half kickoff, Perkins needed less than two minutes to take a 15-13 lead, when Lesch hooked up with Collier for a 33-yard score. Lesch went on to complete 27-of-39 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Collier had nine receptions for 94 yards and both scores, while Jayden Rowe pulled in 13 catches for 155 yards

Van Wert tied the game on the final play of the third quarter when Perkins punter Drake Venerruci fumbled a low snap and had to fall on it in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Perkins took a 22-15 lead in the fourth quarter with a time consuming 11-play, 79 yard drive that was capped off with a 9-yard touchdown run by Isaac Bunts.

The Cougars will face No. 2 West Holmes in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at a site to be announced on Sunday. The Knights advanced with a 56-21 win over St. Marys Memorial.

“After Week No. 1 they’re all going to be tough so we’re going to meet them in the middle and give it our best shot,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

11:13 (VW) Aidan Pratt 49-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

4:57 (VW) Aidan Pratt 34-yard pass to Conner Campbell (kick blocked)

1:58 (P) Safety

Second quarter

2:31 (P) Logan Lesch 10-yard pass to Braylon Collier (run failed)

Third quarter

10:09 (P) Logan Lesch 33-yard pass to Braylon Collier (Jon Normington-Slay kick)

:00 (VW) Safety

Fourth quarter

5:16 (P) Isaac Bunts 9-yard run (Jon Normington-Slay kick)

3:58 (VW) Aidan Pratt 2-yard run (Pratt run)

:00 (VW) Brylen Parker blocked field goal return