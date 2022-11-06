Suanne McDowell

Suanne McDowell, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia.

She was born on March 14, 1952, in Lima, to David and Ruth (Wollett) Ashbaugh, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Rex McDowell April 29, 1972, and together they shared more than 50 years of memories.

Suanne formerly attended Whitehorse Church in Middle Point before attending Trinity Friends Church. She worked at the Shell station in Van Wert for 30 years and was also a cook with Crestview Public Schools for 15 years. Suanne enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and was the owner of Suanne Ceramics.

Surviving are her husband, Rex of Union Township, Van Wert County; son, David McDowell of Castalia; sister, Rebecca (Orville) Whittenbarger of Convoy; niece and nephew, Nina and Isaac Stahl of Van Wert, as well as grandchildren: Leah, Lexi and Mack McDowell.

In addition to her parents, Suanne was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Stahl.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastors Matt McGovern and Frank Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Alzheimer’s Association, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.