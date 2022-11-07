Gas prices rise sharply locally, statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 22.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 7.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.23 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon. Prices in Van Wert range from $3.82 per gallon at Murphy USA to $3.99 at Brookside Marathon.

Self-serve unleaded was $3.89 per gallon at Tyler’s Short Stop in Van Wert on Sunday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent



The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.”

“The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip,” he added. “Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”

Here are historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

November 7, 2021: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 7, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 7, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 7, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

November 7, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 7, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 7, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 7, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)

November 7, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 7, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)