No school at Crestview on Thursday

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, November 10, to allow students and staff to attend the Division IV OHSAA volleyball state semifinal match between the No. 16 Knights and No. 1 New Bremen.

The match will be played at 2 p.m. at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Fairborn, near Dayton.