Petrie to address local PERI group

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chapter of PERI (Public Employees Retirees Inc.) will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd, Van Wert. The date has been changed due to room accessibility following the election

The speaker for the meeting will be Erica Petrie, Director for Love, Inc. Coffee time will begin at 9:30 a.m. All retirees and guests are welcome.