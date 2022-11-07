Pratt, Dotson, more earn all-WBL honors
VW independent sports
Van Wert quarterback Aidan Pratt has been named the 2022 Western Buckeye League Offensive Back of the Year in balloting done by coaches.
In addition, teammate Logan Dotson, a 6-5, 250 pound senior, has been named as the WBL Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Pratt, a 6-4, 205 pound senior has completed 224-of-316 passes for 3,239 yards, 37 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s the second leading rusher on the team with 134 carries for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s led the Cougars to an 11-1 record and a spot in Saturday’s Division IV regional semifinals.
Joining Pratt and Dotson on the WBL first team are guard Jackson Jones, wide receiver/tight end Maddix Crutchfield, wide receivers Garett Gunter and Conner Campbell and Brylen Parker, a running back who’s listed as a flex player on the all-WBL team. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Ashton Baer was named all-WBL first team, along with Jones at defensive tackle.
Pratt was named second team all-WBL at defensive end and linebacker Damon McCracken was also named to the second team. Honorable mention accolades went to defensive backs Reese Krugh and Luke Wessell, wide receiver Carson Smith and Devon Story, who has played offensive and defensive line.
After leading the Redskins to an outright league title, Wapakoneta’s Travis Moyer was named Coach of the Year.
All-WBL first team
Center: Caleb Miller, St. Marys Memorial
Guard: Jacob Kirkpatrick, Wapakoneta, Jackson Jones, Van Wert; Trent Wycuff, St. Marys Memorial
Tackle: Logan Dotson, Van Wert; Tyler Houser, Wapakoneta
Quarterback: Adian Pratt, Van Wert
Running back: Aiden Hinkle, St. Marys Memorial; Jace Knous, Wapakoneta
Tight end: Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert
Wide receiver: Garett Gunter, Conner Campbell, Van Wert
Flex: Brylen Parker, Van Wert
Kicking specialist: Kyle Beach, Wapakoneta
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Logan Dotson, Van Wert
Offensive Back of the Year: Aidan Pratt, Van Wert
Defensive back: Caleb Gabes, Celina; Ashton Baer, Van Wert; Grant Jolly, Wapakoneta; Keegan Sharpe, St. Marys Memorial
Defensive end: Mikey Lee, Wapakoneta; Tori Thomas, Elida
Defensive interior line: Kaden Murlin, Celina; Jackson Jones, Van Wert; Shandon Sewell, Shawnee
Linebacker: Connor Meckstroth, Wapakoneta; Landen Ackley, Jack Hassan, Celina
Defensive flex: Jace Schaefer, St. Marys Memorial
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Mikey Lee, Wapakoneta
Defensive Back of the Year: Conner Meckstroth, Wapakoneta
Second team, honorable mention
Bath
Honorable mention: Tyson Davis, DL; Quinton Collins, OL; Skyler Lhamon, WR; Keaton Vernon, RB
Celina
Second team: Rece Rurtledge, G; Braylon Gabes, DB
Honorable mention: Delton Chilcoat, DE; Carter Altstater, LB; Nathan Remmel, WR; Nick Newell, TE
Defiance
Second team: Brez Zipfel, QB; Brogan Castillo, RB; Brian Phillips, WR; Gavin Miller, DT; Christian Commisso, LB
Honorable mention: Garrett Rodenberger, DB; Abel Rubio, LB; Anthony Wilder, WR; Caden Allman, OG
Elida
Honorable mention: Grant Hardemer, David Etzkorn, Tyler Carter, Luke Alexander
Kenton
Second team: Tyson Lawrence, WR; Brodden Mattox, DT
Honorable mention: Luke Leffler, LB; Kooper Johnston, WR; Tim Wilkerson, RB; Carter Heydinger, LB
Ottawa-Glandorf
Second team: Walter Ross, DB; Cy Rump, LB
Honorable mention: Justice Pope, LB; Kaleb Yoder, OT; Grant Schroeder, WR; Austin Haley, DE
Shawnee
Second team: Champ Keysor, OT; Chase Berry, RB; Keegan Wilson, DB; Carter Fay, DE
Honorable mention: Zach Noonan, Cole Marshall, Alton Clayton, Jordan Banks
St. Marys Memorial
Second team: Greg Felver,G; Braden Saeler, OT; Jamal Kessler, DT
Honorable mention: Brayden Sullivan, DB; Kevin Perry, LB; Zaiver LeClair, OT; Logan Compton, DT
Van Wert
Second team: Aidan Pratt, DE; Damon McCracken, LB
Honorable mention: Reese Krugh, DB; Devon Story, OL; Carson Smith, WR; Luke Wessell, DB
Wapakoneta
Second team: Grant Houser, TE; Nate Schneider, G; Grant Childress, C
Honorable mention: Corbin Mitchel, LB; Jordan Schneider, WR; Joey Truesdale, LB; Kaden Ware, DE
