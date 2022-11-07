Pratt, Dotson, more earn all-WBL honors

VW independent sports

Van Wert quarterback Aidan Pratt has been named the 2022 Western Buckeye League Offensive Back of the Year in balloting done by coaches.

In addition, teammate Logan Dotson, a 6-5, 250 pound senior, has been named as the WBL Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Pratt, a 6-4, 205 pound senior has completed 224-of-316 passes for 3,239 yards, 37 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s the second leading rusher on the team with 134 carries for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s led the Cougars to an 11-1 record and a spot in Saturday’s Division IV regional semifinals.

Logan Dotson (54) was named WBL Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Aidan Pratt (15) was named Offensive Back of the Year. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Joining Pratt and Dotson on the WBL first team are guard Jackson Jones, wide receiver/tight end Maddix Crutchfield, wide receivers Garett Gunter and Conner Campbell and Brylen Parker, a running back who’s listed as a flex player on the all-WBL team. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Ashton Baer was named all-WBL first team, along with Jones at defensive tackle.

Pratt was named second team all-WBL at defensive end and linebacker Damon McCracken was also named to the second team. Honorable mention accolades went to defensive backs Reese Krugh and Luke Wessell, wide receiver Carson Smith and Devon Story, who has played offensive and defensive line.

After leading the Redskins to an outright league title, Wapakoneta’s Travis Moyer was named Coach of the Year.

All-WBL first team

Center: Caleb Miller, St. Marys Memorial

Guard: Jacob Kirkpatrick, Wapakoneta, Jackson Jones, Van Wert; Trent Wycuff, St. Marys Memorial

Tackle: Logan Dotson, Van Wert; Tyler Houser, Wapakoneta

Quarterback: Adian Pratt, Van Wert

Running back: Aiden Hinkle, St. Marys Memorial; Jace Knous, Wapakoneta

Tight end: Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert

Wide receiver: Garett Gunter, Conner Campbell, Van Wert

Flex: Brylen Parker, Van Wert

Kicking specialist: Kyle Beach, Wapakoneta

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Logan Dotson, Van Wert

Offensive Back of the Year: Aidan Pratt, Van Wert

Defensive back: Caleb Gabes, Celina; Ashton Baer, Van Wert; Grant Jolly, Wapakoneta; Keegan Sharpe, St. Marys Memorial

Defensive end: Mikey Lee, Wapakoneta; Tori Thomas, Elida

Defensive interior line: Kaden Murlin, Celina; Jackson Jones, Van Wert; Shandon Sewell, Shawnee

Linebacker: Connor Meckstroth, Wapakoneta; Landen Ackley, Jack Hassan, Celina

Defensive flex: Jace Schaefer, St. Marys Memorial

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Mikey Lee, Wapakoneta

Defensive Back of the Year: Conner Meckstroth, Wapakoneta

Second team, honorable mention

Bath

Honorable mention: Tyson Davis, DL; Quinton Collins, OL; Skyler Lhamon, WR; Keaton Vernon, RB

Celina

Second team: Rece Rurtledge, G; Braylon Gabes, DB

Honorable mention: Delton Chilcoat, DE; Carter Altstater, LB; Nathan Remmel, WR; Nick Newell, TE

Defiance

Second team: Brez Zipfel, QB; Brogan Castillo, RB; Brian Phillips, WR; Gavin Miller, DT; Christian Commisso, LB

Honorable mention: Garrett Rodenberger, DB; Abel Rubio, LB; Anthony Wilder, WR; Caden Allman, OG

Elida

Honorable mention: Grant Hardemer, David Etzkorn, Tyler Carter, Luke Alexander

Kenton

Second team: Tyson Lawrence, WR; Brodden Mattox, DT

Honorable mention: Luke Leffler, LB; Kooper Johnston, WR; Tim Wilkerson, RB; Carter Heydinger, LB

Ottawa-Glandorf

Second team: Walter Ross, DB; Cy Rump, LB

Honorable mention: Justice Pope, LB; Kaleb Yoder, OT; Grant Schroeder, WR; Austin Haley, DE

Shawnee

Second team: Champ Keysor, OT; Chase Berry, RB; Keegan Wilson, DB; Carter Fay, DE

Honorable mention: Zach Noonan, Cole Marshall, Alton Clayton, Jordan Banks

St. Marys Memorial

Second team: Greg Felver,G; Braden Saeler, OT; Jamal Kessler, DT

Honorable mention: Brayden Sullivan, DB; Kevin Perry, LB; Zaiver LeClair, OT; Logan Compton, DT

Van Wert

Second team: Aidan Pratt, DE; Damon McCracken, LB

Honorable mention: Reese Krugh, DB; Devon Story, OL; Carson Smith, WR; Luke Wessell, DB

Wapakoneta

Second team: Grant Houser, TE; Nate Schneider, G; Grant Childress, C

Honorable mention: Corbin Mitchel, LB; Jordan Schneider, WR; Joey Truesdale, LB; Kaden Ware, DE