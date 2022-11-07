Van Wert Police blotter 10/30-11/6/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 30 – received a report of a loose dog in the 500 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, October 30 – arrested James Vibbert on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Burt St.

Monday, October 31 – received a report of a possible menacing incident in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Monday, October 31 – received a report of a 17-year-old boy being unruly. A domestic violence claim was also investigated and no charges were filed.

Monday, October 31 – received a report of domestic violence in the 600 block of Congress St.

Monday, October 31 – called to assist with a mental health crisis in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, November 1 – received a report of a vehicle being damaged in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Tuesday, November 1 – arrested Anthony S. Borack for criminal trespassing after entering the property of a residence in the 1300 block of Kathy St.

Tuesday, November 1 – arrested Josephina Nava, 35, of Perry, Iowa, for OVI, obstructing official business and criminal damaging after a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, November 1 – assistance was called for a person in mental distress in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, November 1 – an unruly juvenile incident was reported in the 100 block of W. Third St. The juvenile was charged.

Wednesday, November 2 – an incident of disorderly conduct was reported at Wood Forest Bank.

Thursday, November 3 – received a report of criminal mischief in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Thursday, November 3 – arrested Chad Franklin Robinson, 43, of Van Wert, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, November 3 – received a report of theft of fuel from the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, November 4 – arrested a 14-year-old juvenile for assault after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, November 5 – received a report of domestic violence in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, November 5 – arrested Gregory Kunz, 61, of Delphos, for theft and obstructing official business after an incident that began in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, November 6 – received a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of N. Washington St.