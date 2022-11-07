VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/4-11/6/22

Friday November 4, 2022

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

4:00 a.m.- Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Venedocia on a complaint of speeding vehicles.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of telecommunications harassment from a resident in Harrison Township.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Washington Township for an out of state vehicle acting suspicious in the area.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies checked the area of the park in the village of Ohio City for a suspicious male sitting in the parking lot.

11:27 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Ohio City Fire to an area in Willshire Township on a complaint of a nuisance fire.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an assault at a location in Ridge Township. The incident remains under investigation.

1:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible heart attack.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of burglary to a building.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township after receiving a report of a disabled vehicle, and the driver being under the influence. It was also discovered that the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash. After further investigation, Douglas R Fortney, 64, of West Liberty, Kentucky, was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. He was charged with possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, violation of a

restriction, and OVI test refusal.

5:26 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren EMS to a location near Indiana State Line and Winkler Road in Mercer County for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

5:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject not feeling well.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a report of an accidental shooting. Male subject called and advised that he had dropped his gun and that the gun misfired

and he was shot in the leg. The incident is still under investigation.

8:07 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Wren for a subject having a seizure.

10:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with a high heart rate.

Saturday November 5, 2022

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Hoaglin Township.

6:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in the village of Convoy.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of criminal trespass.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township on a report of an injured deer.

12:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a tree that fell on a utility line with visible sparking.

12:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area on E. Tully St. in the village of Convoy for a transformer sparking.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a utility line across the roadway.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a utility wire across the roadway.

1:18 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location on Indiana State Line Road for a report of a cornfield fire.

1:20 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire & EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Paulding County for a semitruck that rolled.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of construction signs blowing around in the roadway.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a stop sign down in Liberty Township.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

1:55 p.m. – Received a report of a utility pole leaning low into the roadway in Jackson Township.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for the report of a utility wire in the roadway.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township after receiving a 911 call with no response.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City for the report of a tree down on utility lines.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for the report of a tree down in the roadway.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township after receiving an abandon 911 call.

3:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire & EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for the report of a semi-truck rolling over.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Township for the report of a tree across the roadway.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree across utility lines.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:49 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township who was having difficulty moving.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a utility pole down in the driveway.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a utility wire down across the roadway.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for a broken utility pole.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township for a utility wire down in the roadway.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to investigate a noise complaint.

Sunday November 6, 2022

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to check the report of a possible intoxicated driver.

5:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. There was no damage to the vehicle and no injury reported.

6:15 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Korbin Scott Taylor, 24, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of large piles of dirt in the roadway.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies were attempting serve a summons issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court at a residence in the city of Van Wert. The subject needed to be served left the residence through the back

door and fled. Richard Bendele, 44, of Van Wert was then located by the Van Wert city police. Deputies then arrived on scene and served his summons, then arrested him for obstructing official business. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the city of Van Wert. Amy Bendele, 44, of Van Wert, was arrested for obstructing official business. She was issued a summons to appear and was released. The incident remains under investigation.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate an open 911 line.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a brush fire on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of criminal damaging.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township on a complaint of hunters trespassing on private property.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for a deer that a subject found that had been struck by a vehicle.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert police at the scene of a domestic dispute.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject in mental distress.

11:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.