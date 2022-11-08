Contest winner!

Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry would like to congratulate the Salvation Army of Van Wert for winning a $1,000 donation from the “Pumpkins for a Cause” contest. Dr. Jessica Jeffery-Mohr and staff each decorated a different pumpkin with a different non-profit organization. The public was welcome to vote on Facebook by sharing, commenting, and liking the organization they hoped to receive the first place prize. Votes were tallied from social media and in-person balloting at the office. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Jessica Jeffery-Mohr, Helen Vaughn (dental assistant and designer of the pumpkin) and Debbie Weigner of the Salvation Army, and the decorated pumpkins that were in the contest. Photos submitted