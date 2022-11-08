Eagle Scout award…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Hunter Allen J. Burton on Sunday, November 6. Hunter is a member of Boy Scout Troop 31, sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. He was presented an American Flag and an Eagle Scout certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Bruce A. Hidley, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. For Hunter’s Eagle Scout Project he installed three picnic tables and constructed a 20×30 concrete pad with a handicap ramp in the American Legion Memorial Park on West Main Street in the Van Wert. Representing the Van Wert Lodge at the ceremony was Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison. Pictured, left to right are Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison, Eagle Scout Hunter Burton and Greg Amstutz, Black Swamp Council BSA. Photo submitted