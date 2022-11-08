Election Day: voters deciding on various issues, races

Voters are casting ballots on various local and statewide races and issues. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Today is Election Day in Van Wert County and throughout Ohio, and the ballot includes both local and statewide races and issues. The polls will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Republican incumbent Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger is being challenged by Kyle Gehres, who’s running as an independent, and voters in the newly created 82nd District are choosing between Republican Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland and Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert. The new look 82nd district includes all of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, along with the majority of Defiance County.

Local voters are also helping decide the Fifth District Congressional race between incumbent Republican Bob Latta and Democratic challenger Craig Swartz.

A pair of Republicans are running unopposed – Jami Bradford for Van Wert County Auditor and Rob McColley for 1st Distict State Senator.

A number of important statewide races are on today’s ballot.

Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are seeking re-election against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, and four write-in candidates: Timothy Grady and Dayna Bickley, Craig Patton and Colleen Cook, Renea Turner and Adina Pelletier, and Marshall Usher and Shannon Walker.

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Dave Yost is being challenged by Democrat Jeffery A. Crossman, while incumbent GOP Auditor Keith Faber is running against Democratic challenger Taylor Sappington. A three-way race is being held for Ohio Secretary of State, with incumbent Republican Frank LaRose running against a pair of challengers, Democrat Scott Schertzer and Independent Terpsehore Tore Maras.

Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance are running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rob Portman, who opted not to seek re-election. That race also features five write-in candidates: John Cheng, Matthew R. Esh, Stephen Faris, Shane Hoffman and Lashondra Tinsley.

Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Sharon L. Kennedy are running for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Other high court races will pit Republican Pat Fischer against Democrat Terri Jamison, and Republican Pat DeWine against Marilyn Zayas.

Local issues are on today’s ballot.

Voters in Van Wert are deciding if city council and administration races should become non-partisan, the same as school board or township trustee races. Currently, anyone who runs for a Van Wert City Council seat or administrative post such as mayor appears as a Democrat, Republican or Independent on the ballot.

Voters in Pleasant Township North are deciding on four ballot issues allowing the sale and Sunday sales of beer, wine, mixed beverages and liquor by Van Wert Cinemas, AKA Saunders Theater Properties 4 and Saunders Theater Operations 4. Those issues are connected to the planned addition of a restaurant and bar to the existing theater.

Vantage Career Center and Apollo Career Center are seeking approval of property tax renewals, along with Willshire, the Delphos Public Library District, and Tully Township, excluding the village of Convoy.

Willshire village voters are deciding on a replacement levy for current expenses, and natural gas aggregation issues are on the ballot in the villages of Convoy and Middle Point.

A pair of constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot. State Issue I deals with bail and public safety, while State Issue 2 would prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

The VW independent will post the results of today’s election later tonight.