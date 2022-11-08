Knights on a roll entering state tourney

CONVOY — A slow start to the season has turned into something that most teams only dream of – a spot in the 47th annual OHSAA volleyball state tournament.

Crestview opened the 2022 volleyball season 2-5 but has since gone 17-2 and has earned a spot in Thursday’s Division IV state semifinals at Wright State University. Along the way, the Knights captured an outright NWC championship, along with sectional, district and regional championships, plus the program’s first state appearance since 1991.

As odd as it may sound to some, head coach Tammy Gregory said the slow start, which was due in part to some outstanding competition, benefited her team.



“I think it really prepared us for this,” Gregory said. “We strive to have a very competitive schedule. It’s not about the wins and losses but it’s what’s going to prepare us down the road for the second season. A lot of the talks we had after the losses – it was frustrating and sometimes it was tough to keep the girls up because it’s tough when you look at your record.”

The team got on a roll and had won eight straight entering the October 1 Lady Knight Invitational, which included a win over Bellmont, who went on to finish as Indiana’s Class 3A state runner-up.

“When we went up against Bellmont I really think that was a turning point for us, just the excitement and knowing we could play with them,” Gregory explained. “It really built our confidence.”

Crestview went on to capture the conference title then along the tournament trail, the Knights (No. 16, OHSVCA poll) defeated Delphos St. John’s for a sectional title, Miller City and Leipsic at districts, perennial power Tiffin Calvert and Hicksville at regionals.

Entering the state tournament, 6-2 junior Myia Etzler is the team leader in kills with 299, but 5-9 senior Laci McCoy (291) and 5-10 sophomore Adelyn Figley (283) are right behind. 5-10 junior Cali Gregory has notched 210 kills and is the team leader in assists with 803 and topped the 2,000 career assist mark earlier in the tournament. She also has a team high 50 aces. 5-4 sophomore Ellie Kline leads the Knights with 398 digs, followed by Figley (290).

Thursday’s opponent is No. 1 New Bremen, a program that won state titles in 2017 and 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2020. The Cardinals (26-1) enter Thursday’s match riding a 15 match winning streak. The only loss of the season came to Marion Local (17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25), but the Cardinals avenged that with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of the Flyers in the district championship match.

5-10 junior Olivia Heitkamp leads New Bremen with 409 kills and 63 blocks.

“They’re just a solid program all the way down to third grade or younger,” Gregory said of the Cardinals. “They have so much experience at this level and they’re so well coached. Diana (Kramer) brings so much to that program and (the state tournament) is like their second home, being at the Nutter Center.”

“I’ve talked to our girls, we’ve watched some film and they’re human just like us,” she continued. “Nobody’s perfect and they’re going to have their errors just like we are too. We’re going in there to battle. They want it just as bad as we do but I don’t want to sell us short because we’ve been able to compete with a lot of good teams.”

It’ll be the second time the two teams face off this season. The first time was the second match of the season, which ended with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 New Bremen sweep.

This will be Crestview’s second trip to the state tournament. Gregory was a sophomore on the 1991 team that fell to West Unity Hilltop 5-15, 15-8, 10-15.

“I remember it very well and I was telling the girls and some other people that I feel like it was just yesterday,” Gregory said. “I think that’s why I enjoy the tournament so much – there can be so much excitement and so many memories created. When it’s all said and done, the things you’re going to remember are those great bonds, the fun that you create but most importantly, your picture on the wall, making it to state.”

“That’s what people are going to remember and I’m so excited for the girls that they can experience that,” she added.

Thursday’s Division IV state semifinal match between Crestview and New Bremen is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. It will air live on 99.7 WKSD.