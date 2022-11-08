Lichtensteiger re-elected, Klopfenstein wins House seat

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger has won a fourth term in office.

According to unofficial results from the Van Wert County Board of Elections, Lichtensteiger easily defeated independent challenger Kyle Gehres 7,233-2,617, a split of nearly 73-27 percent, during Tuesday’s general election. Vote totals are unofficial until certified later this month.

“I would just like to say thank you to my friends, family and supporters for their overwhelming confidence expressed in me,” Lichtensteiger said. “I work hard for the citizens of Van Wert County and the majority of people here know that, based on the outcome of the race. Rest assured that I will continue to make decisions that are well thought out and thoroughly discussed with my fellow commissioners. I am part of a team that work for you and I look forward to continuing to serve.”

In the 82nd District Ohio House race, current Republican Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein defeated Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert. Totals from Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam and Defiance counties show Klopfenstein won 33,183-8,583. In Van Wert County, Klopfenstein won 8,013-1,971. He’ll replace Representative Craig Riedel, who didn’t seek re-election in order to run in the primary for the U.S. Congressional seat held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur.

“Voters in the 82nd Ohio House District have spoken and have made it clear, the strong values that built our region and are still so prevalently shared by us must be defended, preserved, and protected,” Klopfenstein said. “I am humbled and honored to become your Representative in the Ohio House to do just that. My sincere gratitude to everyone who did so much to make this a successful campaign. It’s now time to get to work for you, our region, and our future generations so the many benefits of faith, family, and freedom can be perpetually enjoyed by all.”

Incumbent Republican Bob Latta will continue to represent Ohio’s 5th Congressional District after defeating Democratic challenger Craig Swartz. In Van Wert County alone, Latta won 8,228-1,841.

Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan were vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rob Portman, who opted not to seek re-election. Vance won Van Wert County 7,890-2,162 and won the statewide election.

It was a Republican sweep in Van Wert County, with Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted defeating challenger Nan Whaley 8,216-1,684. Incumbent Attorney General Dave Yost topped Democratic challenger Jeffery Crossman 8,199-1,847, while incumbent State Auditor Keith Faber outdistanced challenger Taylor Sappington 8,197-1,792. Incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose collected 8,057 votes, compared to 1,829 by challener Chelsea Clark, and incumbent State Treasurer Robert Sprague defeated challenger Scott Schertzer 8,096-1,875. Each of those Republicans won statewide as well.

In the race for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, Republican Sharon Kennedy was the choice of Van Wert County voters, defeating Jennifer Brunner 8,080-1,960. Pat Fischer defeated Terri Jamison 8,051-1945 and Pat DeWine won over Marilyn Zayas 7,971-1,963 in Van Wert County. Justices Kennedy, Fischer and DeWine also won the majority of votes statewide.