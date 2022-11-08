Lighthearted musical coming to NPAC

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live invites everyone to join the laughter with “Menopause The Musical” at the Niswonger at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25. Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

The cast of Meopause the Musical will be at the NPAC February 25. Photo submitted

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 21st year and 16th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played in every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit MenopauseTheMusical.com.

Hot facts about the show:

• 6,000 women enter menopause each day

• There are 1.7 billion menopausal women worldwide

• Over 70 million women are experiencing menopause in the U.S.

• Nearly 17 million people in 16 countries (more than 500 cities worldwide) have attended the performance.

• Longest-running scripted musical in Las Vegas history

• Awarded Entertainers of the Year 2016 (Las Vegas)

• Stress reduction is advised for women who are going through the change. Menopause The Musical® celebrates this time in a woman’s life with laughter and sisterhood.

• Men love it too. During this hilarious production, men in the audience relate and begin to understand this time in their wives, sisters, or mothers’ lives.

Menopause The Musical tickets from $39-69 are available now to Van Wert Live members and will release to the public on Friday, November 25. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert.