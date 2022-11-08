Post 178 donation…

American Legion Post 178 donated $200 to Lincolnview High School and Stephanie Renner for their annual Veterans Day program, which will begin at 1:45 p.m. Friday, November 11, in the high school gym. The American Legion Post will parade the colors for the start of the program. Renner has been heading the program for twelve years and has used the opportunity to show children the importance and the sacrifices veterans have and continue to make to defend freedom. This program shows local veterans how much they’re appreciated. Pictured from left to right are Ray Kiehl, Stephanie Renner and Lucas Myers. Photo submitted