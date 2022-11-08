Random Thoughts: congrats, playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts includes good luck wishes, lower seeds left in the playoffs, Friday-Saturday format, an amazing feat, a follow up to online ticketing, Ohio State and the Indianapolis Colts.

Good luck

Good luck to Crestview at the Division IV state semifinals against New Bremen on Thursday.

It won’t be an easy match but the Knights are on a roll right now. Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a special preview story.

Lower seeds

Entering the OHSAA football regional semifinals – Week No. 13 – there are seven lower seeds still alive. When I say lower seeds, I mean No. 9 or lower under the expanded playoff format.

Here’s the breakdown: No. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready in Division IV; No. 10 Parma Padua in Division III and No. 10 Lucas in Division VII, and four No. 13 seeds – Chagrin Falls Kenston in Division III, Akron Butchel and Clinton-Massie in Division IV, and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in Division V.

I suppose there’s two ways to look at this. 448 teams qualified for the playoffs and just seven lower seeds are left, a rather minuscule number. Then again, seven teams that wouldn’t qualified before are still alive.

What are your thoughts?

Split format

Show of hands – who else likes the split night playoff football format, Fridays and Saturdays? Who else likes being able to see teams you might not otherwise be able to see, if you so choose?

Amazing

I saw this and thought I’d share. If Marion Local wins the Division VI state football championship, it would be their 13th. The Flyers have a total of 12 playoff losses. So if they win, they’ll have more state titles than playoff losses. Amazing.

Online ticketing

Last week I asked for thoughts on online ticketing. For the most part the answers were along the lines of “it’s ok, but…”

This email kind of sums it up:

“Online tickets are kind of a hassle for us grandparents who are not real ‘techy’ with phones but once it works, it is convenient to get through the line at the game. The down side of the online tickets is after you have paid via credit card and something comes up that prevents you from making it to the game, you are just out your money. Therefore, paying at the gate is better. Also, with playoffs, a long distance drive makes your decision for you depending on that distance and weather. We are in our late 70’s early 80’s so that is part of the decision.”

OSU

Since three of the top five college football teams lost on Saturday, I’m not going to complain about a two touchdown Ohio St. win over Northwestern.

However, I do have a couple of concerns. What has happened to the running game and what is going on with TreVeyon Henderson? Is it an injury or load management, a new term that I don’t particularly care for?

Here’s another question – were there no other running backs available on Saturdays, besides Miyan Williams? If not, that’s frightening.

Hopefully, some of the issues will be straightened out this Saturday.

November 26

The table is set for a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in Columbus on November 26. Ohio St. and Michigan should both be 11-0 entering the game, although both have what could be somewhat challenging games the week before, with the Buckeyes at Maryland and the Wolverines hosting Illinois.

No. 1 Georgia isn’t losing, so 2-3 is the best we can hope for, but it’s still not bad at all.

How bizarre

By now you know the Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways. I have to admit, I didn’t think anything would happen until the season was over and the timing seems a little bizarre.

Even more bizarre – naming Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. No offense to him, he’s an all time Colt great, but he’s also only coached at the high school level. Why not give the interim job to someone already on staff?

Life in the NFL can be strange.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.