Review: Exit Laughing a must see play

I always do this, at every community theater with which I am affiliated. I always say things like, “This show you’re considering, it’s not strong enough, it’s not meaty enough, it’s not… enough. Of course, they don’t listen to me. It’s not my theater after all. So, over my objections, they pick this script, entitled, “Santa Claus Comes for Lunch”. And I have misgivings, but I always go see it anyway. And at the end I’m always so embarrassed, because I misjudged how this play affects the audience, and more importantly, me.

I got to see one of these plays, a sort of dramedy, which I had pooh- poohed some months earlier. The show, “Exit Laughing”, by Paul Elliot, took place at Van Wert Civic Theatre. As usual, I got most of the jokes, and this one does have some real funny moments. But I got a bigger charge from seeing the five cast members really showing off their talents.

The story concerns four women who have played cards for many, many years. One of them has died. The other three have, this day, gone to the viewing at the funeral home. But one of them, Millie, a real fruitcake, has given in to what she believes her deceased friend Mary would have wanted. So, unbeknownst to her two other friends, she has brought “Mary” to the card game. When Leona and Connie discover this, they are aghast. Much of the ensuing comedy revolves around these women, their love for their friend, and their fears over the consequences of Millie’s actions. Add into this craziness, Connie’s daughter who is living with her. Rachel is a college student, who has, this night, been stood-up for her date with a fellow student. She is angry, sad, confused, and unreasonable. When she finds out that Mary has accompanied Millie to her mother’s house, she goes ballistic. She berates Connie and her two friends in an almost fierce (yet humorous) manner. Director Stan Lippi has cast VWCT veteran Emily Gehle as this deep and multi-faceted Rachel. She has the chops to play this larger-than-life character. She is a joy to watch.

But she is not the only actor on the stage with boatloads of experience. And she is not the only joy. As Millie, Stephanie Wagner has become this ditzy member of the foursome. Everything that comes out of her mouth is funny, but she plays it straight. I could see members of the audience begin to suck in their breath, as it appeared Wagner was going to come out with something ridiculous. This role needed a clever craftswoman, and Ms. Wagner made it happen.

Long-time VWCT comedienne-complete, Jan Miller plays Leona, the diva who over-reacts to almost everything. Leona is a woman who seems to have her best relationships with other women’s husbands. She accepts her friends’ jibes where this history is concerned. She is also a friendly-mocking force when it comes to Millie. Her histrionics and physicality are perfect.

Connie, the calming member of the group, allows her friend and her daughter to push her around some, before pushing back. Amy McConn, another local veteran, is every bit the part of the worried mom/friend. Her nature is calming, a good role for McConn.

One more character inserts himself into the mayhem. Playing the police officer is Travis Nihiser, also a VWCT staple. His entrance takes the plot in an entirely new and interesting direction. Nihiser uses his body well, shows deference and care for the deceased and her friends, and Connie’s by-now spastic daughter. This role is broadly acted, but, then again, not. Nihiser is the right actor for this.

After some big surprises, during, and ending the first act, attempts at understanding Mary, her legacy with the others, and her dying wishes, fill the time. Never boring, the continuing surprises and rapprochements begin to tug at the heartstrings. I gained an appreciation of Mr. Elliot’s writing, Mr. Lippi’s direction, and this cast’s accurate portrayals of these fun and feeling people. I believe the audience, as a whole, gained this appreciation as well. The writer in me continued to make little notes on what I would do differently. How the dialogue sometimes dragged, not from the cast, but the writing. But in the end, I was quite satisfied I had seen another terrific offering from this old and venerable theatre group.

