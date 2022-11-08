Scouting report: West Holmes Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In order to win Friday’s Division IV Region 14 regional semifinal game against West Holmes at Marion Harding’s Ohio Health Field, Van Wert will need to score points – lots and lots of points against the highest scoring team in all of Ohio, regardless of division.

The Knights, ranked No. 3 in the final Associated Press poll of the season, enter Saturday’s game averaging 51.1 points per contest and have scored at least 49 points in eight of 12 games, including 56 or more in five games. The fewest number of points scored in a game by West Holmes came in Week No. 4, a 37-7 win over Division III Mansfield Sr., a team that remains alive in the playoffs.

The Cougars will need all the points they can get against high scoring West Holmes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

More staggering numbers – the offense averages 462 yards per game and is fairly balanced: 272 yards passing per game and 190 yards rushing per outing, all while playing “up” in the always tough Ohio Cardinal Conference, which is made up of Division II and III teams.

“West Holmes had success last year in Division III and now this year in Division IV, and you don’t have all of that success with just one great player,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They are very athletic at their skill positions and have good size and move well with their offensive and defensive line. They are very athletic on offense and they do a great job of attacking on defense.”

Last year, the Knights fell to eventual Division III state champion Chardon in the state semifinals. In addition, West Holmes is 25-1 over its last 26 games.

As noted, the Knights boast a number of talented players, including running back Sam Williams-Dixon. The 5-11, 200 junior has rushed for 1,516 yards and 30 touchdowns on 173 carries. In the Region 14 quarterfinals against St. Marys Memorial, he ran 12 times for 186 yards and five touchdowns, caught a 32-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. He has the interest of a number of major colleges, including Tennessee.

“He is a very good player who is dangerous whenever and wherever he gets the ball,” Recker said. “He is such a great athlete and football player that he is able to make playing look effortless at times. As a competitor, you want to test yourself against the best players and we have that opportunity this week.”

Quarterback Mason Wolfe has completed 144-of-205 passes for 2,854 yards, a school record 39 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Against the Roughriders, he connected on 10-of-12 tosses for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Wolfe has plenty of talented options to grab passes, including Kyle Maltarich (52 receptions, 1,124 yards, 19 touchdowns), Logan Zollars (39-622, eight touchdowns), Zevin Proper (26-471, four touchdowns) and Nate Fair (27-433, six touchdowns).

While the offense has grabbed the headlines, the Knights haven’t been shabby on defense, allowing just 111 yards rushing per game and an average of 149 yards passing per game. Against St. Marys Memorial, West Holmes yielded 299 rushing yards. The Knights allow just 12 points per game, including a touchdown or less in games. The only team to score more than 21 points against the Knights was Ashland (63-39).

“We have to do a great job of pursuing the football, especially when Dixon has the ball, as we will need to limit his big plays,” Recker said. “We need to continue to do what has made us successful on offense, but must do a better job of pass protection and run blocking this week.”

West Holmes head coach Zach Gardner did not respond to a request for comment.

Saturday’s Van Wert-West Holmes game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.