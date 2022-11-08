Van Wert school board to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. today (November 8) in the S.F. Goedde building conference room. The board will meet in executive session to interview candidates for the treasurer position. No action will be taken.

The board’s regular monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.