Veterans can enjoy free drink or meal

Van Wert Health is teaming up with Brewed Expressions of Van Wert to honor veterans throughout the community. All active and retired members of the United States Armed Forces are invited to enjoy a free beverage or meal on Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11, at either of the Brewed Expressions locations.

The free meal is sponsored by Van Wert Health as a way to honor the heroic women and men who have served our country. Both Brewed Expressions locations are participating in this event. The Brewed Expressions Café is located at 109 W. Main Street, and the Brewed Expressions Drive-Thru is located at 1114 S. Washington Street.