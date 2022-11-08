Non-partisan, liquor issues approved

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Future races for Van Wert City Council and administrative posts, including mayor, law director, city auditor and city treasurer will be identical to school board and township trustee races

Results from Tuesday’s general election show voters within the Van Wert city limits favored a proposal to make races for city council and city offices non-partisan, 1,949-1,028. By not having candidates declare as Republican, Democrat or Independent, the need for a primary election is eliminated for those offices and anyone wishing to run for any of those offices will appear on the November ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

The proposal was submitted by Mayor Ken Markward, who estimated the city will save thousands of dollars by doing away with primary elections for city offices.

Voters in Pleasant Township North approved four local liquor options, paving the way for Van Wert Cinemas to move toward adding a restaurant and bar to the existing facility on Lincoln Highway. Two of the issues dealt with Sunday sales and they passed 254-99 and 260-93. The other two options were approved 271-80 and 270-82.

“Many thanks to the voters of Pleasant Township for passing the four issues,” Van Wert Cinemas co-owner Donna Saunders said. “Rod and I appreciate the confidence you have placed in us so we may move on to the next step in our project to expand the Van Wert Cinemas to include a restaurant/bar and arcade Now we can continue our search for financing. We look forward to continuing to entertain Van Wert and the surrounding areas.”

Vantage Career Center’s 0.8 renewal levy was approved by voters. Full totals were not available but the issue passed in Van Wert County 7,310-2447.

Other issues passing in Van Wert County: proposed natural gas aggregation in the village of Convoy, 239-102, and in Middle Point, 106-60; a five year, 1.9 mill property tax renewal in the village of Willshire, 59-52; a five year, one mill replacement levy in Willshire, 312-203; a five year, 1.3 mill property tax renewal in Tully Township, 312-97, and a five year, 0.6 mill property tax renewal for the Delphos Public Library, 2,686-855 in Van Wert and Allen counties.

State Issue 1, which deals with courts setting bail passed in Van Wert County 8,436-1,425 and State Issue 2, which prohibits non-citizens from voting also passed 8,686-1,224.