VW leaf pickup begins this week

VW independent staff

Leaf pickup in the city of Van Wert begins this week and will run weekly with the last day of pickup being December 9.

City residents should make sure leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday. If leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb they will not be picked up.

There will be no breakdown from ward to ward so residents should make sure leaves are out by 7 a.m. each Monday. Brush will not be picked up.