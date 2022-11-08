VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/7/2022

Monday November 7, 2022

4:05 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a location on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a fire in the woods.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Road in Union Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for an injured deer in the yard.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to remove garbage bags from the roadway.

7:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a male subject having difficulty breathing.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township to have subjects remove a vehicle from another subjects’ property.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop discovered a subject had a warrant issued for their arrest out of Allen County, Ohio for failure to appear. Darvin Hawkins was taken into custody and transported to the city of Delphos and was turned over to Lima Police.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main St. in Pleasant Township to check on a student who had not reported for school.

2:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a brush fire.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a field fire.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilbert Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of loose dogs on the property.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to Fountain Park in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a reported fight.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having dizzy spells.

9:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

10:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on East Ervin Road for a report of a garage fire.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.