VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/8/2022

Tuesday November 8, 2022

3:30 a.m. – Deputies made a motorist assist from a location in Washington Township to the city of Van Wert.

5:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Emerson Road near Richey Road in Pleasant Township. Karen Hire, no address given, while driving westbound on Emerson Road when a tree fell, striking the vehicle. There was no injury reported.

6:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies made a motorist assist from the city of Van Wert to the city of Delphos.

8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 81 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:03 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject unable to move.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Donald Hammons III of Middle Point. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Scott to investigate a report of theft of diesel fuel.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a utility pole leaning into the roadway.

1:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject who was ill.

2:05 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject who no one had been able to make contact with.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of an assault.