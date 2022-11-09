VWHS Class of 63 meets

The Van Wert High School Class of 1963 held their last supper outing for 2022 recently when they met at Wild Hare BBQ in Van Wert. Good times and great food were shared by all. 11 members and three guests were in attendance. Row 1: Dave Watkins, Carol Mohr, Gary Mohr, Gary Profit, Beverlee Profit, and Judy Kyle. Row 2: Tom Bebout, Cheryl Bebout, Donna Fulcomer, Paul Herring, Karen Gilliland, Mike Long, Denny Wilhelm, Lois Harrow. Get togethers will resume on January 24, when the class will meet for lunches. The time and place will be announced in January. Supper outings will resume in April. Photo submitted