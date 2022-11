Goedde School seeking feast donations

Submitted information

Van Wert School at the Goedde is producing its second annual Thanksgiving feast for students and their families. The school is seeking four more turkey roll donations or money to buy turkey rolls for the feast.

Any donations can be arranged with school principal Rhonda Cunningham, who can be reached at 419.238.0648. Donations must be received by the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15.