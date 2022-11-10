Historic downtown clock to be restored

VW independent staff/submitted information

United by a commitment to revitalizing the historic downtown area and commercial district, Main Street Van Wert will begin a campaign to restore the National Bank Clock on the corner of Washington and Main Street in 2023.

MSVW has announced plans to restore this historic clock in downtown Van Wert. Photo submitted

“This project will help preserve the character and heritage of our community by giving a sense of place and continuity,” said Joe Dray, Executive Director of Historic Main Street Van Wert. “Sense of place is essentially a relationship, it’s dynamic and ever-evolving. When communities undergo needed change, it is important that it is not only welcoming to new members but also helps current ones not feel out of touch.”

The clock was built by the McClintock-Loomis Company around 1917 and was moved to it’s current location around 1923. The clock features Seth Thomas clockworks, which were high-quality clockworks at that time. It also features an indoor master clock control located inside the Municipal Court building.

“Sustained efforts to support various identities allow people to feel at home,” Dray said. “The rehabilitation of the clock will not only enhance the architectural character of downtown Van Wert, but will contribute to the ever changing business district as well, complementing the Van Wert Forward project.”

“The clock is a local landmark and focal point that people enjoyed for years,” he added. “Unfortunately, ‘Father Time’ has taken its toll on our iconic piece of downtown history. Our hopes are that the restoration of the clock reminds us of our rich past while looking forward to a bright future.”

The total coast of the project is estimated at $100,000 with $80,000 being used for restoration and $20,000 set aside for future maintenance and repairs.

More information will be released as it becomes available.