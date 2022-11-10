New Bremen too much for Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

FAIRBORN — New Bremen looked right at home at the Ervin J. Nutter Center, as the top ranked Cardinals defeated Crestview 25-8, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10 in the Division IV state semifinals on Thursday.

It was New Bremen’s fifth state appearance since 2017, and Crestview’s first since 1991. The Cardinals won state titles in 2017 and 2019, and finished as runners-up in 2018 and 2020.

That experience showed early in the first set, as New Bremen raced out to a 9-3 lead. Crestview (20-8) later cut it to 12-8 on a pair of kills by Adelyn Figley and a hitting error, but the Cardinals scored 13 unanswered points to take the set.

“Going up against a team like New Bremen who have so much experience here, we knew it was going to be a battle,” Gregory told reporters after the match. “I have to give it to them, offensively, defensively and an amazing setter…they had a lot we couldn’t handle today.”

Crestview took a 2-0 lead in the second set but New Bremen roared back to take a 12-4 lead, including eight consecutive points. Trailing 17-12, the Lady Knights used a block by Figley and Laci McCoy, a block by Myia Etzler and a kill by Cali Gregory to cut the deficit to one, 17-16. After a timeout, New Bremen’s Olivia Heitkamp took over and pounded three straight kills, allowing the Cardinals to once again seize control of the set. Heidi eventually finished with a match high 22 kills.

It appeared it would be a runaway in the third set as the Cardinals quickly jumped out to a 7-1 lead, but Crestview fought back and eventually took an 18-16 lead on back-to-back kills by Figley. The 5-10 sophomore later added a pair of kills late to help the Lady Knights stay alive. Figley went on to finish with a team high 17 kills, plus 14 digs and Crestview became the first time to take New Bremen to four sets during the postseason.

“I think first and foremost it was so big to come back in that third set because I think we could have folded and that is what is so nice about this group – they never give up. They don’t give up but it wasn’t our day.”

Unfortunately for Crestview, the fourth set was dominated by New Bremen. The Cardinals quickly amassed a 10-2 lead and never really looked back.

Ellie Kline had 18 digs, while Gregory finished with 19 assists and nine digs. Haley McCoy had four blocks.

New Bremen (27-1) will face Monroeville (24-4) for the Division IV state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.