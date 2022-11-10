Pigskin Pick’Em: regional semifinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With each passing week, the number of area teams still in the OHSAA football playoffs continues to dwindle. That number almost grew (or shrank) by one last week but the Van Wert Cougars were able secure a regional quarterfinal win over Perkins in thrilling fashion.

Last week, I went 12-2, which took my playoff record to 30-4 and my overall record to 206-49, or 80.7 percent. 10 area games are on this week’s regional semifinal Pigskin Pick’Em slate and at least of them should be agonizingly close.

Games of the Week

Division VII Region 26

Antwerp (12-0) vs. Gibsonburg (10-2)

Antwerp survived a big scare against Delphos Jefferson in last week’s regional quarterfinals. The Archers had to rally for a 35-34 victory, but it’s the playoffs – survive and advance. It’s fair to note that this week’s opponent hasn’t lost to a Division VII team this season. Both of Gibsonburg’s losses have come to Division VI teams Ottawa Hills and Hopewell-Loudon. The Golden Bears dropped Waynesfield-Goshen from the ranks of the unbeaten last week, but I don’t see them bouncing another undefeated team this week.

The pick: Antwerp

Division VI Region 24

Allen East (11-1) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (11-1)

Fun fact: Allen East hasn’t allowed a single point in the playoffs and a total of just 15 points over the last four games. That’s impressive. Then again, Tri-Village has allowed just 36 points over the last six games. This should be a fun, entertaining game and I can picture the Mustangs galloping into the regional finals.

The pick: Allen East

Division VI Region 22

Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. Col. Crawford (10-2)

This one is almost too close to call and I can’t imagine more than seven points (tops) separating the winner and loser. The Eagles did post an impressive win over Carey, so there’s that. I can see Columbus Grove winning the game but that little nagging voice in my head keeps saying Col. Crawford. Either way, this should be a good one.

The pick: Col. Crawford

Van Wert (11-1) vs. West Holmes (12-0)

What a thriller last week but it’s a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire. West Holmes has rolled past everyone this season. Last week, the Knights and St. Marys Memorial were tied 21-21, then West Holmes went on to score 35 unanswered points. I’ve thought a lot about this game and while of course I’d like to see Van Wert win, I’m afraid this might be it. Look at it this way though – the last time I picked against the Cougars, they went on to win the state championship.

The pick: West Holmes

Wapakoneta (11-1) vs. Hamilton-Badin (12-0)

Given the fact that Wapakoneta lost a ton of talent to graduation after last season and has gone with a freshman quarterback this year, what the Redskins have done this season is amazing. It hasn’t always been pretty but they’ve won 11 of 12 games. However, the Rams present a different set of challenges and I’m not sure Wapak will be able to get past those. I’ll say this – the Redskins are going to be a beast for the next three seasons.

The pick: Hamilton-Badin

Best of the Rest

Division V Region 18

Liberty Center vs. Coldwater: Coldwater

Division VI Region 24

Marion Local vs. Versailles: Marion Local

Division VII Region 26

McComb vs. Lima Central Catholic: McComb

Division VII Region 28

Ansonia vs. New Bremen: New Bremen

Fort Loramie vs. Minster: Fort Loramie