Ronald L. Kessler

Ronald “Ron” L. Kessler, 78, of Van Wert, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 4:57 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on November 13, 1943, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Joseph and Hattie (Whipple) Kessler, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Sharon R. Diehl, July 4, 1964, and together, they shared 58 years of marriage.

Ron Kessler

Ron was raised on a farm in Carey and graduated from Findlay High School in 1961. Ron went on to graduate from Fort Wayne Commercial College with a degree in data processing which paved the way for a long career in information technology. He worked for GTE Data Services in Fort Wayne and Durham, North Carolina, and GTE Government Services in Fairfax, Virginia, before heading up the IT department for Crestview Local Schools. Ron retired in 2007.

Ron adored his family and cherished the time spent with them. He was former treasurer and president of the Van Wert Lions Club as well as former treasurer of the Van Wert Historical Society. He enjoyed fixing and collecting vintage BB guns, watching Ohio State basketball and NASCAR races, fishing, and was a Ford and Mustang enthusiast. He loved flowers (especially tulips), maintaining his yard, and tending to his garden.

A member of Calvary Evangelical Church, Ron’s faith was first and foremost in his life. He held fast in his beliefs and supported many ministries. He also had a heart for helping others.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Kessler of Van Wert; daughter, Michelle (Erik) Burkheimer of Charlotte, North Carolina; son, Mark (Dottie) Kessler of Bentonville, Arkansas; sisters: Mary Ross of Lagrange, Ohio and Grace (Dan) DeVaul of North Baltimore; brothers: Don (Gina) Kessler of Florence, Arizona and Lyle (Kathy) Kessler of Findlay; five grandchildren: Aaron (Andjela) Burkheimer, Zachary Burkheimer, Micah Burkheimer, DeAnna (Greg) Miller, Zion (Tessa) Zawko; two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Ellen Kessler, Virginia (David) Bromelow; and a grandson, T.R.E.L. Zawko.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Rd Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church or to the American Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.