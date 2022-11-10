VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/9/2022

Wednesday November 9, 2022

5:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to investigate a report of theft of diesel fuel.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of a Violation of Protection Order at the Van Wert County Court House. Ernest William Vasconcellos, 53, of Van Wert was later arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Convoy to check on the welfare of a subject.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

5:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a field fire.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road near Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash. Devin Rabe of Delphos was southbound on Hoaglin Center Rd. while Ricky Johns of Middle Point was northbound on Hoaglin Center Rd. Approximately 75 yards north of Defiance Trail Rd., there is a narrow bridge that is marked with narrow bridge signs on both the north and south side of the bridge. Johns was already on the bridge crossing when Rabe entered it and struck a trailer with his driver side mirror causing it to break. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at U.S. 30 and Ohio 49 south in Tully Township. No injuries were reported. Incident will be updated when report is complete.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Middle Point to conduct a welfare check on a subject that was asking for help on social media.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township to investigate a report of someone trespassing on private property.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township to check on a disabled vehicle along the road.