YWCA’s Casino Night rapidly approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

Tickets are still available for the YWCA of Van Wert County’s annual Toast to the YWCA at Willow Bend Country Club. The new look event, scheduled for Friday, November 18, will feature a Casino Night.

Guests will have the opportunity to play blackjack, roulette and poker – betting chips will be exchanged for tickets for the chance to win prizes at the end of the night. The more chips you win, the more opportunities for prizes. Silent auction items, games of chance and Singo will also be available.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will start shortly thereafter. Tickets are available for purchase here. Tickets will include food and playing chips, and a cash bar will also be available.

“We always look forward to hosting Toast to the YWCA for our community and are so happy to finally be able to gather in-person once again,” said Kimberly Laudick, YWCA of Van Wert County President/CEO. “We hope to see a lot of people come out to enjoy a new twist on an old tradition. The funds we raise from this event helps us to provide our services to local families in need.”

The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.