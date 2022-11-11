Block to address Historical Society

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society will welcome Hall Block, Property Manager, Van Wert Forward, to the Annex at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 13.

Block leads the current development and restoration of Van Wert Forward properties and will wrap up the 2022 speaker series. He will provide an update on the project as well as share the possibilities of the downtown area. Van Wert Forward is a project that directly works to retain that downtown historical network and rebuild the heart of the community.

The program is free and open to the public.