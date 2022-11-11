Connie S. Butler

Connie S. Butler, 60, of Van Wert passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 10, 2022, surround by her family.

She was born on November 21, 1961, in Van Wert, the daughter of James Gilbert and Clara Clementine (Garver) Gilbert, who both preceded her in death. She married Michael S. Butler March 21, 1981, and he survives in Van Wert.

Other family survivors include her two beloved sons, Benjamin M. Butler of Ann Arbor, Michigan and John A. Butler of Van Wert; three sisters, Cynthia (Mark) Sundem of Olympia, Washington, Cathy (Jeff) Jones of Celina, and Kim (Gary) Wise of Findlay.

Connie was a 1981 graduate of Van Wert High School and earned her LPN License as a nurse. She retired from the Van Wert County Hospital in the nursing department and was a member of First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert. Connie loved spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society.

