Gospel music group coming to VW

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live is pleased to announce a long-awaited concert date for the Gaither Vocal Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Since the early 1990s, the Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in gospel music. Thanks to the generous support from presenting sponsor, JoAnne Wolford, the opportunity to feature the Gaither Vocal Band in Van Wert is made possible. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer, Bill Gaither, this Grammy-winning vocal group has performed in the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.

The Gaither Vocal Band will perform at the NPAC on Sunday, April 23. Photo submitted

The list of men who have comprised the Gaither Vocal Band over the past 30 years reads like a “Who’s Who” among the gospel music industry’s best-loved voices, including Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Mark Lowry, Michael English, David Phelps, and many others.

A featured favorite in the Billboard chart-busting Gaither Homecoming Series, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to fill venues across North America with a steady tour schedule every year.

Today, The Gaither Vocal Band roster is comprised of five power-packed voices, including Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, and Reggie Smith. Individually, these men are gifted artists and men of authentic faith. Together, they are known around the world for their stunning vocals, innovative harmonies, and life-altering message that delivers a message of grace, hope, and redemption.

Gaither Vocal Band tickets from $69-95 are available now to Van Wert Live members and will release to the public on Friday, November 25. VWLive memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert.